Fort L.P. Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.