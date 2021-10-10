Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

