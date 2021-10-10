Fort L.P. Has $1.24 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $722.43 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

