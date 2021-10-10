Fort L.P. Has $632,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,474.37 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,292.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,296.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

