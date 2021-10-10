Fort L.P. Invests $541,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in KBR by 125.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 486,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in KBR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KBR by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

