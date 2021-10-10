Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.22. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 4,545 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Fosun International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

