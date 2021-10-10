Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 50,000 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.46 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

