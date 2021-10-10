Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,059,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,297,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

