Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.50 Billion Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 453,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of NIKE worth $1,498,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 29,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 119,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

