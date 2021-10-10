Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,069,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

