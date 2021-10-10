Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 528,424 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,424 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,791,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

