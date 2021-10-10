Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 23,609 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Accenture worth $1,358,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of ACN opened at $325.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

