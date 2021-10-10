Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $39.50 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

