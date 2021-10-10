frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

