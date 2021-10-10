FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 101,324 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.