Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $300,000 Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.04 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

