Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

