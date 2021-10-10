Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Xerox by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Xerox by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
