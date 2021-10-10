Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Xerox by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Xerox by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

