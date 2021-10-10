Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

STLD stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

