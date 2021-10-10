Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $412.76 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

