FY2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NYSE PJT opened at $82.58 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

