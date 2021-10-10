G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $514.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.