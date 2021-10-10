Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

