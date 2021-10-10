Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.50). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $223.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 38.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

