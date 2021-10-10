Gas (GAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.99 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.24 or 0.00018602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $103.71 million and approximately $38.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00131626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00084659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,057.71 or 1.00028711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06374618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

