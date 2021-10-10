Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 156,584 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $569,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.