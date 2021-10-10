Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,115 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $553,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

