Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 482,384 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $467,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $39,852,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after buying an additional 500,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

