Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 986,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $520,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $498.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

