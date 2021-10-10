Geode Capital Management LLC Has $475.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $475,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.