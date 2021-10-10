Geode Capital Management LLC Has $604.78 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Match Group worth $604,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

