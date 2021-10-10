Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Realty Income worth $532,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

