Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $506,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.