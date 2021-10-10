Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,687 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Equifax worth $491,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.

NYSE EFX opened at $258.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.66 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

