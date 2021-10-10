GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.40. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 498 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $923.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

