GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFL. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

