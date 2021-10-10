Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

