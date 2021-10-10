Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 202.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

