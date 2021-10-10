Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 386 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($5.11).

Several research analysts recently commented on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 355.30 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 369.07 ($4.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 333.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 540.56. The company has a market cap of £47.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

