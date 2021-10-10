GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital initiated coverage on GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.10 price target on the stock.

TSE GGD opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$808.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.93.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

