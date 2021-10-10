GoldenPyrex (GPYX) One Day Volume Tops $764.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $498,834.53 and $764.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars.

