GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 258,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 314,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research firms recently commented on GLDG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get GoldMining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $181.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 34.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.