Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.43. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 144 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $911.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

