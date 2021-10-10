Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.43. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 144 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The company has a market cap of $911.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.