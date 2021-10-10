Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $959.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $450,434. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

