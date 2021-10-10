Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,137 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,685.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,626. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.