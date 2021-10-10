Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 35,437 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1,630.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

