Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 69.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

