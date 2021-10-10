Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,459 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of DMC Global worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $745.63 million, a P/E ratio of 284.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

