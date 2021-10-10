Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $663,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $112.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

