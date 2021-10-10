Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $855,000 Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

